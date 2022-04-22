Podcast: Thoughts on Jets Draft Prospect Jermaine Johnson

On today’s podcast we have the final Friday prospect profile before the NFL Draft. Today’s focus is on Jermaine Johnson, an edge rusher from Florida State.

I feel like my breakdown of this player is inferior to the one superhuman posted yesterday so I strongly encourage you to check out that breakdown. I largely agree with it. Johnson impressed me a lot more than I thought he would. If you would still like to hear my thoughts while are largely the same as superhuman’s check out today’s episode.

Johnson is a potential option for the Jets in the top ten. The team is widely expected to take an edge rusher to play across from Carl Lawson with one of their two early picks. Is he the best fit? I will talk about that.

