New York Jets Flight Connections 4/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Speaking with the media today, Jets’ GM Joe Douglas spoke on the potential of a Deebo Samuel trade, along with some insight into the upcoming NFL draft. The Jets sit in a unique position depending on what they plan to do. They have the assets to go after an elite playmaker via trade while still maintaining plenty of draft capital to bring on elite talent through the draft as well. If the Jets aren’t able to make a trade, then more pressure falls on Douglas, in my opinion, as he will have to ‘hit’ on nearly every pick in the first three rounds in order to continue the rebuild process in a respectable manner. It remains to be seen how any of this will go, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as we are only about a week away from the draft. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Takeaways from Joe Douglas’ pre-2022 NFL draft presser

Randy Lange - Jets GM Joe Douglas Talks Draft: It's All About Best Available Athlete ... and Freaks

David Wyatt-Hupton - 10 Draft Thoughts + Deebo Drama

Michael Nania - NY Jets GM Joe Douglas comments on Deebo Samuel rumors

SNY - NFL Insider reacts to Joe Douglas' comments about Deebo Samuel, feels Jets will likely draft a WR | Ralph Vacchiano

Ralph Vacchiano - Why it's more likely Jets draft a receiver than trade for Deebo Samuel

Brian Costello - Jets facing Deebo Samuel dilemma ahead of NFL Draft 2022

Mark Cannizzaro - If Deebo Samuel becomes available, Jets GM Joe Douglas must act fast

Stefan Stelling - Why the NY Jets are an obvious trade destination for Deebo Samuel

Ben Linsey - 2022 NFL Draft: Is there more pressure on the New York Giants or New York Jets?

Ryan Novozinsky - Why Jets GM Joe Douglas is looking for “freaks” in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ryan Morik - Jets GM Joe Douglas gives sneak peek at strategy for 2022 NFL Draft

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Jets 2022 NFL Draft Preview feat

NewYorkJets.com - 2022 Draft Position by Position Preview | Cornerbacks

Ethan Greenberg - Draft Preview | Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jostling for CB1

Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: When Jets could take run at a linebacker

Ralph Vacchiano - Why Jets would be crazy to select offensive lineman with No. 4 pick in NFL Draft

Nathan Smith - 5 running backs the NY Jets could target in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ryan Moran - Should the NY Jets still target a tight end in the NFL draft?

Michael Nania - NY Jets pass on fan-favorite prospect in worldwide consensus mock draft

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets sign former 49ers LB/S Marcell Harris (Report)

Brian Fonseca - OL Mekhi Becton is notable absence in Jets’ offseason workout program

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Brad Kassell

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.