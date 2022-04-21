Podcast: Deebo Samuel Demands a Trade; Vinny Curry Re-Signs

Yesterday the big news in the NFL came from San Francisco as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade.

Whether the 49ers will oblige is anybody’s guess. A team that came a few plays from going to the Super Bowl might not be willing to part with one of the game’s top wide receivers. In the event he is put on the market, though, the Jets are a logical destination. They run a system similar to the one that has helped him become a star. They have a coaching staff full of friendly and familiar faces. They have the most Draft capital in the league with which to facilitate a trade. They also have a big need for a player like this.

On today’s podcast we talk about the potential for a Deebo Samuel trade to the Jets. We also discuss the re-signing of Vinny Curry and Kwon Alexander’s free agent visit.

Thanks for listening/watching.