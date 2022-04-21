New York Jets Flight Connections 4/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has officially requested a trade from the team yesterday. While this is great news for Jets fans, Connor Hughes of The Athletic believes that drafting a WR in the first round of this year’s draft is more likely than Deebo arriving in NY. On top of that, sources seem to suggest that the 49ers are looking for a haul in order to part ways with the elite wide receiver. That isn’t really surprising. The question is whether or not Joe Douglas is willing to part ways with whatever the 49ers will be asking. You can be sure, however, that he is making calls and figuring out if it’s possible to acquire Samuel. It’s likely this remains the talk for fans for a while until a move is actually made. While I would love to see Samuel in a Jets’ jersey, I’m not holding my breath until I see it happen. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

