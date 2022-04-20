Jets Re-Sign Vinny Curry

The New York Jets have re-signed pass rusher Vinny Curry. Curry was signed by the Jets in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent, but a blood disorder required the removal of his spleen, and blood clots made football too dangerous for Curry to play in 2021. After missing the entire 2021 season, Curry is back with the Jets and looking to find a role as a situational pass rusher.

Vinny Curry has been effective as a situational pass rusher for most of his career, but after an entire year off, and returning to the field at the age of 34, it is not entirely clear what Curry’s role will be with the Jets in 2022, or even if he will make the team. The Jets have Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and Jacob Martin on the edge, and they are expected to draft at least one pass rusher in the upcoming NFL draft, likely with a premium pick. Depending on what Curry has left, there may not be room for him on the Jets roster this year.

Regardless of how Curry’s comeback with the Jets plays out, it is good to know he has completely recovered from his blood disorder and is well enough to compete for a spot in the NFL. Anything beyond that will be a bonus for both Curry and the Jets.