New York Jets Flight Connections 4/20/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. There’s been a development in the Deebo Samuels/49ers contract issue as it seems that Deebo has cut off any talks of a potential contract restructure/re-signing with the team. As we all know by now, the Jets have been in the market for an elite wide receiver, and having a player of Deebo’s potential could do wonders for the Jets offense. A player that not only can act as an elite receiver, but an elite running back, is a luxury that teams don’t have - at all. The closest would be what the Falcons had in Cordarrelle Patterson, but even he was never truly great as a receiver in the same aspect that Samuel is. The 49ers front office has already said that the right offer would allow them to move Samuel, and if the Jets can manage to make that happen, it could do wonders for Zach Wilson’s development and the Jets offense as a whole, as long as Deebo can stay healthy. It’s a situation to monitor going forward. But until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

