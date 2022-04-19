Who Do the Jets Pick in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s Joint 2022 NFL Mock Draft?

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay of ESPN have collaborated on a joint mock draft. It lasts three rounds with McShay making the odd numbered picks and Kiper the even numbered picks.
Who do they send to the Jets?
Kiper’s pick: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
With the top three edge rushers gone, I think the Jets will go with the best defender available. Gardner can be a shutdown corner.
This is a tricky pick. The chalk selection at four seems to be defensive end, but Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Travon Walker went 1, 2, 3 in this mock. That makes this pick a bit of a wild card. Despite the need at wide receiver the team has, many would view receiver as a reach at 4, leaving the most viable picks at cornerback or offensive line, two position groups while the Jets are relatively strong. I would expect Joe Douglas to go offensive line here. Gardner might be a tough sell to a portion of the fanbase, but I don't think you can even be dismissive of a potential shutdown corner.
10. New York Jets (via SEA)
Kiper’s pick: Drake London, WR, USC
This might be wide receiver all the way, unless a team trades up. Jameson Williams could be an option, but I like the 6-foot-4 London a little more. He’s a weapon in the red zone.
Garrett Wilson went to Atlanta at 8. In this scenario I think it is a slam dunk the Jets would take London at 10.
35. New York Jets
McShay’s pick: Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota
You had the Jets’ two first-rounders and passed on edge rushers, Mel, so I guess it’s up to me to find someone to get after the QB. And if you want explosion off the edge, Mafe is your guy.
I think Mafe is a very likely pick in the second round if the Jets aren’t able to find an edge rusher in the top ten.
38. New York Jets (via CAR)
Kiper’s pick: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Walker is a punishing runner who complements Michael Carter well. Zach Wilson has to get more help around him — Drake London at No. 10 is a great start, too — and this is a way to take off some pressure.
Breece Hall of Iowa State went one pick before Walker. I have to say the idea of helping Zach Wilson by building the run game has really grown on me over the last couple of weeks. I like the idea of Hall or Walker in the second round. I’m just not convinced Joe Douglas will see things that way and invest a top forty pick at running back.
69. New York Jets
McShay’s pick: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
The Jets land a steal here in Raimann, who has a ton of upside. He gives the Jets some options at tackle, especially if Mekhi Becton’s injury concerns continue.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Jets hedged their bets at the tackle position with George Fant entering a contract season and Becton a total wild card. I still think it might be earlier than here knowing Douglas.
What do you think of this mock? Would these picks satisfy you?
