Who Do the Jets Pick in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s Joint 2022 NFL Mock Draft?

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay of ESPN have collaborated on a joint mock draft. It lasts three rounds with McShay making the odd numbered picks and Kiper the even numbered picks.

Who do they send to the Jets?

4. New York Jets Kiper’s pick: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati With the top three edge rushers gone, I think the Jets will go with the best defender available. Gardner can be a shutdown corner.

This is a tricky pick. The chalk selection at four seems to be defensive end, but Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Travon Walker went 1, 2, 3 in this mock. That makes this pick a bit of a wild card. Despite the need at wide receiver the team has, many would view receiver as a reach at 4, leaving the most viable picks at cornerback or offensive line, two position groups while the Jets are relatively strong. I would expect Joe Douglas to go offensive line here. Gardner might be a tough sell to a portion of the fanbase, but I don't think you can even be dismissive of a potential shutdown corner.

10. New York Jets (via SEA) Kiper’s pick: Drake London, WR, USC This might be wide receiver all the way, unless a team trades up. Jameson Williams could be an option, but I like the 6-foot-4 London a little more. He’s a weapon in the red zone.

Garrett Wilson went to Atlanta at 8. In this scenario I think it is a slam dunk the Jets would take London at 10.

35. New York Jets McShay’s pick: Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota You had the Jets’ two first-rounders and passed on edge rushers, Mel, so I guess it’s up to me to find someone to get after the QB. And if you want explosion off the edge, Mafe is your guy.

I think Mafe is a very likely pick in the second round if the Jets aren’t able to find an edge rusher in the top ten.

Breece Hall of Iowa State went one pick before Walker. I have to say the idea of helping Zach Wilson by building the run game has really grown on me over the last couple of weeks. I like the idea of Hall or Walker in the second round. I’m just not convinced Joe Douglas will see things that way and invest a top forty pick at running back.

69. New York Jets McShay’s pick: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan The Jets land a steal here in Raimann, who has a ton of upside. He gives the Jets some options at tackle, especially if Mekhi Becton’s injury concerns continue.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Jets hedged their bets at the tackle position with George Fant entering a contract season and Becton a total wild card. I still think it might be earlier than here knowing Douglas.

What do you think of this mock? Would these picks satisfy you?