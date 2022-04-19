Podcast: Truths About the NFL Draft for the Jets

The 2022 NFL Draft is a little over a week away, and there is plenty of excitement in the fanbase. There is good reason for that excitement. The Jets own two of the top ten picks this year and four of the top forty. Expectations are sky high. Are they too high, though?

On today’s podcast I discuss reasonable hopes for these Draft picks. I know everybody wants four immediate stars? Is this realistic, though? More importantly, can the Draft really be considered a failure if the team misses on a pick or two? I’d say no and will explain my rationale. At the same time, while a ton of impact isn't necessarily the expectation, you also cannot completely rule out some solid picks turbocharging the rebuild. All of this and more are on today’s episode.

