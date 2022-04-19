Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting Jets

The Jets are set to host former San Francisco 49’er Kwon Alexander for a visit today according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Free-agent linebacker Kwon Alexander, who previously played for Robert Saleh in San Francisco, is visiting the New York Jets today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

Alexander is a former 4th round pick of the Buccaneers before moving to San Francisco to play under current Jets head coach Robert Saleh between 2019-2020.

Kwon was then traded to the New Orleans in 2021 as part of the package that brought Kiko Alonso to the Bay area.

Alexander is coming off a season where he totaled 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 1 interception. Over his 7 career, he’s totaled 521 tackles, 12 sacks, and 8 interceptions.

The Saints linebacker received a 53.9 grade from PFF last season, which ranked him 34th out of 66 qualified linebackers who appeared in at least 500 snaps.

However he was graded at 67.6 in terms of coverage, an area the Jets struggled with from their linebacker core. That 67.6 grade ranked Kwon as the 12th best coverage linebacker with the same minimum snap quantity.

I’d say his visit certainly makes sense considering what he does well and his history with Robert Saleh.