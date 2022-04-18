Podcast: Jets Mock Draft Monday

On today’s podcast we look at some of the most recent mock drafts and who they send to the Jets. I did an episode like this last week and enjoyed it.

Mock drafts of course guarantee nothing. The predictions made about specific players frequently do not pan out. They can, however, provide a broad overview about how certain players are valued.

The mocks I look at today are from Mel Kiper of ESPN, Pro Football Focus, and the SB Nation mock for writers where I played the role of Jets GM Joe Douglas. These mocks all reveal different potential strategies the Jets could utilize when they are on the clock next week.

