New York Jets Flight Connections 4/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Another Monday means another shortage of articles, but that’s never stopped us from making things interesting before. The talk again has been the NFL draft, and the receivers the Jets are potentially linked to. This time it’s Jameson Williams. ESPN’s Rich Cimini has reported that the team has a lot of interest in the Alabama product, despite an injury that would keep him out of action until at least November. While I think Williams is a good prospect, the best ability is availability. On top of that, I think there are better fits for the system than Williams, but that’s for another debate altogether. I wouldn’t be disappointed if the team selected Williams unless it was done with a 1st Round pick; which, to be fair, seems unlikely to happen anyway. The team desperately needs another legit answer at the WR position, and while that may not be Williams, I have faith that Joe Douglas will be able to make the right decision to push the team forward. Let’s hope that happens. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.

Poll Should the Jets draft Jameson Williams? Yes

No

Meh vote view results 48% Yes (154 votes)

34% No (108 votes)

17% Meh (54 votes) 316 votes total Vote Now

