Gang Green Nation fills a need for the Jets with USC WR Drake London

No wide receivers were taken in the first nine picks of this mock draft, which is a good thing for a Jets team that desperately needs to upgrade its group of pass catchers.

The team tried hard to trade for Tyreek Hill. They even had a deal in place, but the receiver chose to go to the division rival Dolphins instead. This likely leaves the Jets looking to the draft for receiver help.

As was the case with the fourth pick, I am making this pick based on what I think Joe Douglas would do in this situation. This is not necessarily my opinion of what the Jets should do.

One thing has been clear about Douglas during his time with the Jets and his tenure with the Eagles front office. He likes his receivers big. Aside from players like Hill and Elijah Moore who has exceptional speed, almost every outside receiver Douglas has acquired through the years has been 6’2 or taller.

This leads me to believe USC’s Drake London will be the guy if the Jets are in this position. London is 6’5 and 220 pounds. He is also an excellent contested catch player, an area where the Jets are lacking at receiver. Additionally, he profiles as a solid possession receiver who is difficult to bring down with the ball in his hands, making him a potential fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense.

With Zach Wilson entering his second season and the current weakness of the receiver room, this pick almost has to be a wide receiver. If the Jets have their choice, I think they will go with London.

