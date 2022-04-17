New York Jets Flight Connections 04/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Many of the world’s major religions are celebrating an important holiday this weekend. For those celebrating, we wish you a happy and blessed holiday. And for all Jets fans, after wandering in the wilderness lo these many years, may we witness a resurrection of this moribund franchise, starting with the impending 2022 NFL draft.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:
Brian Costello - Why it's now less likely Jets will pick a tight end in NFL draft
Brian Costello - Jets receiver Denzel Mims taps trainer to get 'bigger, leaner'
Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Jets, Giants focus in trenches with first picks
Rich Cimini - New York Jets in the market for a big-time receiver, but there's a catch
Blake Pace - New York Jets trade with Philadelphia Eagles in first round of seven round mock
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Former Jets First Round QB Mark Sanchez Is Headed to USFL
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Mekhi Becton Jets Rumors: Ravens, Panthers Listed as Trade Suitors
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Re-Draft Scenario Sends Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb to Big Apple |
Justin Fried - NY Jets trade for Deebo Samuel in 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Kristen Wong - NY Jets and Drake London listed as a match made in "fantasy heaven"
Nathan Smith - 5 edge rushers the NY Jets can target in the 2022 NFL Draft
Kristen Wong - Deebo Samuel is absolutely worth NY Jets' No. 10 pick
Tyler Greenawalt - NFL draft: Ranking the New York Jets’ best first-round picks
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Miles Austin attends USC WR Drake London’s pro day
Joe Caporoso - New York Jets 7 Round Mock
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will the Jets select a Center in the 2022 NFL draft?
-
59%
Yes
-
27%
No
-
4%
What’s a Center?
-
2%
Fred
-
3%
13
-
1%
I refuse to participate in these stupid polls
