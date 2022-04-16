New York Jets Flight Connections 04/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! You never know what might start to trend. Out of the blue we have not one but two Denzel Mims stories today. The enigmatic Jets receiver may be on his way out of the Jets organization after a disappointing first two years with the Jets. The Jets’ receiver room isn’t exactly overflowing with depth these days, so if the Jets really are ready to move on from Mims, that would be a disappointment. With pretty much nothing behind Elijah Moore and Corey Davis on the outside, Mims seemingly had an opportunity to turn his career around, impress the coaches and get some meaningful playing time. If that opportunity evaporates in a trade, or if the Jets outright cut Mims, what started as such a promising Jets career will end in unfulfilled dreams. Perhaps Mims can get a fresh start and revive his career elsewhere.

