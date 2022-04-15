Podcast: Is Ikem Ekwonu the Right Pick for the Jets in the NFL Draft?

On Friday through the offseason podcast episodes have featured players who could interest the Jets in the upcoming NFL Draft. Today we turn our attention to the offensive line and Ikem Ekwonu of NC State.

Ekwonu is no lock to be available when the Jets make their first selection with the fourth overall pick. It is a virtual certainty he will not still be available at ten.

Offensive line is not necessarily a weak spot on the roster right now, which might be a point against taking Ekwonu, but it is also not an overwhelming strength. If he is as good as advertised, he might provide an appreciable upgrade.

Today I talk about Ekwonu’s game and the potential fit with the Jets.

