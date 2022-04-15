New York Jets Flight Connections 4/15/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the main talking points prior to the start of last season was the comparison between Zach Wilson and the first overall pick by the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence. Ironically, when Zach Wilson played better on a lesser team, that talk suddenly went away; but not without critics trying to bash Wilson for some of his bad performances while ignoring Lawrence’s. Now it seems that talk has completely vanished outside of the two fanbases, yet it’s something worth monitoring this upcoming season. Most Jets’ fans remember the mockery made of the team ‘missing out’ on Trevor Lawrence and being stuck with Wilson. While I personally wasn’t a fan of either quarterback, it’s hard to compare the two and say with a straight face that Lawrence looked better than Wilson. We’ll see how it unfolds this season and for years to come, but the Jets could potentially have a star in the making in Wilson if he’s able to build on his rookie season. Let’s see how it goes. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

