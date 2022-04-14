Podcast: Jets Draft Odds With Kyle Newman

Joining me on today’s podcast is Kyle Newman. Kyle is an odds expert with Oddschecker. He also is a regular commenter on this site under the username newman104. On the show we discuss Jets Draft odds.

Odds are good to know if you plan on betting. I think there is another use. It is human nature to allow our own biases to cloud predictions. If we want the Jets to do something, we typically will predict it will happen even though it might not be realistic. (I’ll actually exempt myself from this since the Jets almost never do what I want them to do.)

Oddsmakers don’t have the luxury of bias. They need to have a clearer view of situations. They aren’t always right, but they provide a solid perspective of what is likely to happen.

