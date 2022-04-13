 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Building A GGN Big Board 2022: Prospect No. 52

By MacGregor Wells
We have the 52nd prospect on the 2022 GGN Big Board. And the winner is: Quay Walker, Linebacker, Georgia! With Walker taking the 52nd spot, our crowd sourced Big Board now looks like this:

  1. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
  2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
  3. Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Lineman, North Carolina State
  5. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
  6. Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
  7. Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
  8. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
  9. Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah
  10. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  11. Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC (tie for 11)
  12. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (tie for 11)
  13. Derek Stingley Jr, Cornerback, LSU
  14. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
  15. Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
  16. Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
  17. Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
  18. Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia
  19. Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
  20. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
  21. Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa
  22. Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  23. Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
  24. Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College
  25. Andrew Booth Jr, Cornerback, Clemson
  26. Kenyon Green, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M
  27. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
  28. Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
  29. Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
  30. Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State
  31. Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State (tie for 31)
  32. Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh (tie for 31)
  33. Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
  34. Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
  35. Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
  36. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
  37. Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
  38. Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State
  39. George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
  40. Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
  41. Bernhard Raimann, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan
  42. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
  43. Travis Jones, Defensive Tackle, Connecticut
  44. Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
  45. Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
  46. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (tie for 46)
  47. Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor (tie for 46)
  48. Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington
  49. Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa (tie for 49)
  50. Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama (tie for 49)
  51. Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
  52. Quay Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
  53. ?

From now until late April we’ll be putting up a daily poll asking GGN to vote on the best available players from a rolling list of 15 candidates. The idea here is to build a generic Big Board reflecting the community’s view of this year’s draft class regardless of the Jets’ (or any other team’s) particular needs. So for instance, you may think the Jets don’t need a QB this year, but that should not necessarily prevent you from placing a QB high on the Big Board if said QB warrants it. Each day we will close the previous day’s poll and the candidate with the most votes will be added to the GGN Big Board. In the event of a tie vote both players will go up on the Board. By the time the draft rolls around we should have enough players on our Big Board to cover two rounds of the draft.

If a name you think should be on the poll is not there you can write in candidates in the comments. If a player gets support in the comments I’ll consider adding him to the poll. If a player repeatedly gets zero votes he may be dropped from the poll for a few days.

We all have different views. What we’re looking for here is a composite of the best players in the community’s collective mind. Your views may or may not coincide with the community’s, and either way that’s OK. Life here on GGN would be pretty boring if we all agreed on everything.

So let’s get to it. Today we continue with the number 53 prospect on the crowd sourced GGN Big Board 2022. Who will it be? Vote early, vote often, and let’s hear who you think are the best players in this draft.

