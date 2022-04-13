New York Jets Flight Connections 4/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yet another wide receiver is disgruntled on the team he’s playing for, and this time it’s Deebo Samuel. Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the NFL and seems to be getting low-balled by the San Francisco 49ers in ongoing contract negotiations. The number that Samuel seemingly wants is less than what the Jets were prepared to give to Tyreek Hill post a potential trade. If Douglas values Samuel’s talents in a similar fashion, don’t be surprised to hear the team trying to make a move on the star wide receiver as well. In a perfect world where both Hill and Samuel were available to the Jets, I would prefer the team go for the younger player with more versatility than the aging star - but that’s just me. Joe Douglas has stated that free agency isn’t over yet, potentially foreshadowing moves coming in due time. We’ll see what the boss is cooking up soon enough. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

