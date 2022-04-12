The 2022 AGOP Finalists

The Ninth Annual Gang Green Nation Offseason Plan Contest is now in the books. We wish to thank all those who took the time and effort to engage in the complex and difficult task of thinking through an integrated plan for the 2022 Jets offseason, including salary cap management, trades, roster cuts and the draft. This stuff isn’t easy, and perhaps it gives everyone who participated a bit of appreciation for how difficult Joe Douglas’ job is. We had a very high number of entrants this year, and more importantly, a very high quality of entrants. Picking the finalists wasn’t easy. We went through each entry carefully, focusing on the trades, the cap, the draft picks, and the final rosters. All of the plans presented were fascinating to read and each had unique ideas on how best to improve the Jets. Everyone who participated should be commended for sticking their neck out and presenting their best ideas. The five finalists present different visions and choices for the future of the Jets, but each was well thought out and presented. Now you all get to choose which vision you like the best.

There are always things that can be improved, so if you have any suggestions as to how to make next year’s contest even better, now’s the time to speak up. Please let us know in your comments what you liked, but more importantly what you disliked about this contest. How can we make it better? What will encourage more of you to participate? Give us as much feedback as you can, and we will try our best to listen and make the necessary improvements next year.

Now, without further ado, we present the five finalists of the contest. The entire GGN community gets to vote on the ultimate winner. Polling will remain open through 12 noon, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Once the polls close the winner will be crowned and his or her winning plan will be featured on the front page of GGN. And the finalists, in no particular order, are ... (drum roll please ...):

Trez80

Hogey’s Role

Njb45

ColeLikesSports

GenoTime7

Please click on their names to evaluate each of their plans. Remember, vote early, vote often, and may the best plan win!