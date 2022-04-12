Podcast: Hidden Jets Needs

Today we are talking about needs for the Jets as they approach the NFL Draft. Of course, needs can take many different forms. They are not purely based on position. Some needs are more role based. Still others are about the trajectory of the football team. On today’s podcast we discuss these trajectory based needs.

After a rocky rookie season, Zach Wilson enters an important year two. Giving him as much support as possible is probably the most essential need the Jets have. In addition to this, the Jets need to build areas of strength on their roster. There isn’t currently a position group that can overwhelm an opponent. Finally, the Jets need to do routine maintenance on one important position group before it turns into a glaring need. All of this and more is discussed on today’s show.

