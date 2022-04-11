Podcast: Jets Mock Draft Monday!

On today’s podcast we look at some recent mock drafts. Mock drafts, of course, are only projections among media members, but they frequently provide a broad idea about where players will be selected.

When it comes to the first round, many Jets fans are focused on defensive end and wide receiver. The team has two top ten picks, and these are the spots that are most likely to align the value board, team weaknesses, and impact. There could be other directions for the team to go, however, and some of these mocks reflect that. Could the Jets look to trade down to stockpile more picks? Could there be a selection at a spot that seems solid on paper like offensive line or cornerback? We will discuss all of this and more on today’s podcast.

