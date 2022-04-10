New York Jets Flight Connections 04/10/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! We have a story today about the New York Jets and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif having mutual interest in a reunion. Now, the story seems built on the slenderest of threads, and cites no sources other than LDT expressing interest long before the Laken Tomlinson signing. Obviously that signing changes everything. LDT now has no path to a starting position with the Jets outside of either Tomlinson or Alijah Vera-Tucker getting injured. Would LDT be interested in a backup position at this stage of his career? We don’t know. We do know he has options outside of football. LDT is a medical school graduate who is interested in becoming a practicing physician. One has to wonder if the lure of his future career would tend to rule out anything other than a starting job in the NFL at this point. Why come back just to sit on the bench? Would the money and one last year of the NFL be enough to get him to return? Only LDT knows the answer to that question. I tend to doubt it. But if LDT is inclined to come back for a bench spot, that would be a really nice depth signing for the Jets.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:

