Podcast: Thoughts About Potential Jets NFL Draft Prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux

Podcast Fridays from now until the NFL Draft are focused on evaluating prospects who could interest the Jets.

Up until now most of these profiles have been on wide receivers. The Jets are also need of help on the defensive side of the ball so today we direct our attention there to talk about Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Through much of the 2021 season, Thibodeaux was viewed as the consensus number one overall pick. Late in the year Aidan Hutchinson emerged as a challenger for the top spot. Now it seems like Thibodeaux might be dropping. The extent to which his apparently bad pre-Draft process matters I can’t say.

My focus is on his on field skills. These skills are quite impressive and make him an intriguing first round option for the Jets. There is a lot to like, which I discuss.

