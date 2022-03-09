Jets Offseason Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. It is the final mailbag before the offseason, and it is unsurprisingly full of questions about potential offseason moves. After the Aaron Rodgers contract extension and the Russell Wilson trade, everybody is ready for the excitement of player movement.

Today we discuss the possibility of Seattle moving up to take a quarterback and what the Jets might get to move down from 4. We also talk about what sense it might make to move back from 10. There is discussion about whether DK Metcalf should be a Jets trade target. Will Treylon Burks’ Combine performance hurt him. Should Kyle Hamilton’s position take him off the list of options for the Jets with their two first round picks? We discuss all of this and more today.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like what you see.