New York Jets Flight Connections 3/9/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I wonder how Jamal Adams feels this morning now that the Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. After prying himself out of New York, Adams now finds himself in a long-term contract in a very similar situation to the one he left with Gang Green. With Wilson now in Denver, there are rumors that the Seahawks are not done making moves, as well as reports of the Jets looking to be a player in the trade market. While I would love the Jets to try and get D.K. Metcalf, that doesn’t seem likely at all to happen. More likely is Tyler Lockett being available, but honestly, I would prefer the Jets go after a big bodied receiver. We’ll see how everything develops going forward, though. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning!

Rich Cimini - New York Jets 'ready to strike' in trade market for right opportunity

Scott Thompson - Should Jets trade for WR DK Metcalf... and what would it take?

Michael Nania - Should the NY Jets attempt to trade for D.K. Metcalf?

Max Goodman - New York Jets trade proposal to acquire Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Justin Fried - NY Jets reached out about a potential Calvin Ridley trade

Greg Joyce - Sam Darnold’s ‘cratered’ trade value makes Jets deal look even better

Jack Bell - Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Bolster Defensive Line

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets offseason preview Part VI: Defensive line

Michael Nania - Is Terrell Edmunds a prime option for the NY Jets at strong safety?

Max Goodman - New York Jets Should Target These Tight Ends After Top Free Agents Received Franchise Tag

Justin Fried - NY Jets expected to let Jamison Crowder walk in free agency

Tyler Greenawalt - Don’t expect Braxton Berrios to give Jets a hometown discount

Max Schneider - What the New York Jets learned at the 2022 NFL Combine

Randy Lange - These 8 Improved Their NFL Draft Stock with Standout Combine Efforts

Scott Thompson - Jets should have these 8 NFL Combine standouts on their radar for draft

Greg Joyce - Jets hire Dan Shamash off of aggressive Chargers staff

