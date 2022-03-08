Podcast: Jets RB and TE Review

On today’s podcast we continue our series profiling each position on the roster. This show is double feature as we look at both running back and tight end. There probably isn’t enough to say about either group to justify an entire episode so they get combined into this one.

At the running back position the Jets have a promising young player in Michael Carter. They also got decent production from Tevin Coleman as a role player. What they lack is a runner to complement Carter.

At tight end the Jets are close to square one. You could argue Tyler Kroft is decent depth in a blocking role, but the team lacks a complete full-time player. This has been an ongoing problem with the team for years. Is this the offseason where it finally gets fixed?

