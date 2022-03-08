New York Jets Flight Connections 3/8/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Calvin Ridley, a potential trade target for the Jets was suspended for at least a year by the NFL for betting on football games. It’s an interesting development, to say the least, considering Ridley took a leave from absence from the Falcons this year to deal with mental health issues. Now, that is not the interesting part to me. The interesting part involves the punishment, despite Ridley not playing for the team and without insider information. My biggest problem with the punishment is the fact that he is receiving more games than players who beat their wives, children, or do various other activities that are actually dangerous to themselves, or others around them. You would think the reverse would be true, but there’s some false sense of the integrity of the game, despite some of the obvious one-sided calls that occur in games throughout the season. But with Ridley out of the picture, it certainly limits some of the top-tier options available to the Jets. We’ll see how it shakes out soon. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Sign (and Re-Sign) Wide Receivers

Michael Nania - NY Jets offseason: Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on games

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets, Giants may be left in cold in search for top-tier TE

Max Goodman - New York Jets miss out as Cleveland Browns use franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 quarterbacks New York Jets should avoid

Michael Obermuller - Jets Expected to Pass on J.C. Jackson, Target Veteran CB

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Predicted to Land Bucs CB Carlton Davis for $54 Million

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Quincy Williams Earns Massive Pay Raise Ahead of 2022

Michael Obermuller - 3 Veterans Trending in Jets Ongoing Search at Right Guard

Ryan Moran - 2022 NY Jets mock free agency plan 2.0: Joe Douglas builds a monster OL

Jack Bell - NFL Combine Notebook | Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner at Top of DB Class

Michael Nania - NY Jets draft: WR Treylon Burks' Combine results are extremely daunting

Michael Nania - NY Jets draft: Travon Walker, EDGE class achieve unprecedented Combine feats

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

Ralph Vacchiano - Jets 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Is there a surprise coming?

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets owner Woody Johnson preparing bid to purchase Chelsea F.C.

