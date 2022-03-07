Podcast: NFL Combine Winners

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now complete. Over the weekend prospects took part in athletic drills in Indianapolis. The overreactions have officially begun. (Who am I kidding? They began days ago.)

I encourage you to keep things in perspective and understand what happened over the last few days in context. That said, the Combine serves its purpose, and some results are more significant than others. There isn’t enough time in the day to talk about all of the prospects who performed well, but on today’s podcast I talk about a few prospects who stood out to me and how they could conceivably impact fit the Jets. Not every result was worth mentioning, and this is by no means a comprehensive list of standouts.

