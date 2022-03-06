NFL Scouting Combine News, Live Updates, and Discussion 3/6

Today is the final day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The final position group, defensive backs will be on the field to take part in drills. This is another area where the Jets have some pretty glaring needs. Both opening day starting safeties have expiring contracts and are coming off season-ending injuries. At the cornerback position the Jets could use an upgrade across from Bryce Hall.

Throughout the Combine, there have been consistently impressive performances across position groups, particularly in the 40 yard dash. We will find out today whether defensive backs can match the expectations set by those other groups.

I don’t think there is any question the special edition Combine Twitter widget has exceeded expectations. It returns for one final day to provide you with relevant news and updates from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Cherish your final few moments with this limited time Twitter widget as you watch the event.