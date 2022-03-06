New York Jets Flight Connections 03/06/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The NFL Scouting Combine continued last night, and there were some eye-opening performances. Perhaps the most stunning of all was 341 pound Jordan Davis running a sub 4.8 40 yard dash. 341 pound men aren’t supposed to be able to move like that. The man is about as freakish as an NFL prospect can get. I don’t know whether or not he’ll become a great NFL player, but Jordan Davis was sure fun to watch at the Combine.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in March:

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Patriots Involved in Trade Talks for Ex-Jets WR Robby Anderson

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NFL Insider Provides Marcus Williams Update

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Showing Significant Interest in Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Urged to ‘Cut Their Losses’, Replace Zach Wilson

Justin Fried - The NY Jets must be aggressive in pursuit of Amari Cooper

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets should pursue WR Amari Cooper if Cowboys cut him

Justin Fried - REPORT: NY Jets could move on from Connor McGovern this offseason

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 7 running backs New York Jets should avoid

Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux says Jets are ‘really interested’

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets have no choice but to show faith in Denzel Mims

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.