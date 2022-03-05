NFL Scouting Combine News, Live Updates, and Discussion 3/5

After two days where the offense took centerstage, all eye turn to the defense today at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers will be on the field today taking part in drills and athletic testing.

The Jets could easily be scouting players in both areas. The team has Carl Lawson returning to the lineup in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season. The defensive end spot across from Lawson is a bit of a question mark, though, if John Franklin-Myers is to slide inside to tackle. At the linebacker position, the Jets do have CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams. These are players who have positive attributes, but a high end linebacker would be a welcomed addition.

The special edition Combine Twitter widget is also a welcome addition to the website. It is embedded below to provide updates from the day at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.