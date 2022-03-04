Jets Podcast: NFL Draft Prospect Friday Focus on Treylon Burks

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks has emerged as one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This goes beyond whether or not people believe he will be good. Nobody can seem to agree on his skillset or ideal role in the league. There doesn't even seem to be agreement on whether or not his day at the Combine yesterday was a success or a failure.

Today I continue the Prospect Friday podcast series by offering my thoughts on Burks. I think there are some areas where he clearly brings skills to the table and other areas where his game is unrefined. This could be a situation where fit matters as much as ability. Will the team that picks him use him properly? I think this might have a lot to do with the ultimate outcome of his career.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.