NFL Scouting Combine News, Live Updates, and Discussion 3/4

The NFL Scouting Combine continues today in Indianapolis. Quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers were on the field Thursday. The offensive focus continues today as running backs and offensive linemen get their chance.

Thursday was a particularly prolific day for wide receivers as numerous players ran faster than expected times.

The Jets could use help both on the offensive line and at running back so today’s events will be worth paying attention to. The most glaring need is at right guard, but there are other spots with less urgency where the team could use a long-term investment. The focus at running back is to find somebody to pair with 2021 draftee Michael Carter.

I have created a special Combine GGN widget for today. The regular widget has Jets beat writers. This special limited-time widget follows NFL Draft focused accounts to provide real time updates and analysis from this Friday at the Combine.