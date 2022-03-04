New York Jets Flight Connections 3/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The rumor mill is once again swirling, this time featuring Saquon Barkley. For some reason, the Jets are being considered a top choice for landing the Giants’ RB. To me, I have to ask, WHY? Don’t get me wrong, Barkley is a very talented player. That said, running backs really don’t matter much to the success of a football team. On top of that, Barkley hasn’t been as impressive coming off of injury, and the situation, to me, would have a similar feeling to when the Jets took on Le’Veon Bell. Obviously, the situations are very different, I know. But to add on to that further, the Jets already have a talented back in Michael Carter. Why waste massive resources to take on Barkley, when you can draft or sign cheaper options during the offseason? This is a rumor I hope is all smoke and no fire, but we shall see. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

