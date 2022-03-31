Podcast: The Pros and Cons of the Jets Drafting Safety Early

On today’s podcast we are discussing safeties. To be more specific, we will discuss whether it is a good idea to pick one at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft. This is not some random exercise.

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is one of the most controversial prospects for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. The controversy has little to do with the player himself. It has everything to do with the position he plays. Safety is viewed as a relatively low impact position, and many Jets fans have unpleasant memories of Jamal Adams, the last safety the team selected with a top ten pick. Today we discuss why Hamilton could make sense for the team. There are caveats which exist, however, which we will also talk about.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe where podcasts are found and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.