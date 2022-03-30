Podcast: A Jets Wide Receiver Themed Mailbag

Today is our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions. As usual, there were more great questions than there was time to answer all of them. While this is a good problem to have, I wish I could get to all of them. If you found that your question was unanswered, please feel free to resubmit it for a future edition of the mailbag.

Many of the questions for today’s episode were focused on the wide receiver position. We talk about how this class compares to past receiver Draft classes, the idea of the Jets drafting more than one player at the position, some of the second tier options still on the market, and whether the need is overstated. We also discuss how big of a need tight end is and Mekhi Becton’s future.

