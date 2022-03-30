Jets release kicker Matt Ammendola

The writing was on the wall for Matt Ammendola as soon as the Jets decided to sign former Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Ammendola who spent his college career at Oklahoma State went undrafted in 2020 and later signed on with the Carolina Panthers before being released.

He was signed to the Jets in July 2021 and started the first 11 games for New York hitting 68.4% of his field-goal attempts (13 of 19) with a long of 49 and 93.3% of his extra-point attempts (14 of 15).

In early December Ammendola was released before being re-signed to the practice squad and later signing a futures contract with the Jets.

It was expected that Ammendola would complete with Eddy Pineiro who signed with the Jets late in the season and had a perfect 100% field goal record (8 of 8) with a long of 51.

Zuerlein is a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro kicker, and will be hoping to recapture his consistency after missing 6 extra points last season. He did however connect on 82.9% of his field goals (29 of 35) with a long of 56, that 82.9% accuracy was higher than his career accuracy of 82.2%.

Carrying three kickers in a kicking competition is rare, but if one of these guys stuggles out the gate, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Jets rotate some guys through training camp. The search for an answer to the kicker problem goes on.