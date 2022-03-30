New York Jets Flight Connections 3/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Joe Douglas has said that the moves he’s made so far this offseason are to try and put the Jets in a position to play meaningful games late in the season, but did he actually do much to put the Jets in that type of position? While he’s made some signings that will be beneficial to the team, he struck out on literally every big-name wide receiver available, something that would have been instrumental in the development of Zach Wilson. I don’t know about the average person, but two tight end signings as the biggest skill position signings in the offseason don’t really sit right with me. Relying on a rookie to step in and become magic just isn’t realistic, regardless of how highly they’re selected. It will be interesting to see how things shake out, but honestly, I’m still a bit pessimistic on the future of the team this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Brian Costello - Jets GM Joe Douglas raises 2022 expectations after rebuild
Randy Lange - Robert Saleh: Jets Have Taken 'a Really Good Step' with High-Character Signings
Michael Nania - 'You have to be firm': Joe Douglas explains NY Jets' free agency approach
Jack Bell - After Pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Jets GM Joe Douglas Remains Ready to Strike
Scott Thompson - Jets GM Joe Douglas talks missing out on Tyreek Hill: 'We felt it was a good time to be aggressive'
Darryl Slater - Will Jets trade for Seahawks’ DK Metcalf after missing on Tyreek Hill? Joe Douglas says ‘we’re going to strike’ if fit is right for any deal
Ian Roddy - Examining the benefits of each star WR the NY Jets are monitoring
Stefan Stelling - Potential trade packages NY Jets could offer for star wide receivers
SNY - Bent - How will Laken Tomlinson fit into the Jets’ system?
Brian Costello - Jets make plans clear for Mekhi Becton after lost season
Rich Cimini - How New York Jets' O-line shuffle will impact Mekhi Becton, draft plans
David Wyatt-Hupton - NY Jets draft: 5 offensive tackles to target after the first round
Justin Fried - Breaking down the role Solomon Thomas will play with the NY Jets
NewYorkJets.com - Nick Bawden: I've Felt Nothing But Good Energy with the Jets
Randy Lange - Draft Preview | Edge Rushers, Georgia D-Linemen Figure Prominently in Round 1
Dalton Miller - New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Predictions: Strategies to maximize two top-10 picks
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Release K Matt Ammendola
Poll
Will the Jets play meaningful games in December this year?
-
50%
Yes
-
40%
No
-
8%
Meh
