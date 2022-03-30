New York Jets Flight Connections 3/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Joe Douglas has said that the moves he’s made so far this offseason are to try and put the Jets in a position to play meaningful games late in the season, but did he actually do much to put the Jets in that type of position? While he’s made some signings that will be beneficial to the team, he struck out on literally every big-name wide receiver available, something that would have been instrumental in the development of Zach Wilson. I don’t know about the average person, but two tight end signings as the biggest skill position signings in the offseason don’t really sit right with me. Relying on a rookie to step in and become magic just isn’t realistic, regardless of how highly they’re selected. It will be interesting to see how things shake out, but honestly, I’m still a bit pessimistic on the future of the team this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

