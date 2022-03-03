NFL Scouting Combine News, Live Updates, and Discussion 3/3

Today is the day players hit the field for drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends will be on the field this afternoon and this evening for the athletic tests. Prior to that we have measurements. The Jets will not be drafting a quarterback early, but they do have needs to upgrade both their wide receiver and tight end groups. Thus the events of today will likely draw the team’s interest. We will see how well preconceived notions of players hold up as they take part in the Combine.

This is a thread to discuss Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Tell us which players have your attention. Who is performing well enough to make you want to take a second look? Who is disappointing? How much does any of this matter?

