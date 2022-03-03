Podcast: What Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Had to Say at the Combine

Yesterday Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh spoke with the media at their annual Combine press conferences. Douglas was in Indianapolis. Saleh did not make the trip.

These press conference are generally heavy on cliches and light on substance, but sometimes you get some degree of insight on the way a team operates. This was one of those times.

Both Douglas and Saleh offered some details on what Jets fans can expect from their team this offseason. Douglas confirmed the team will pick up the fifth year option of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Saleh discussed the team’s Draft strategy for positional value and how the team plans to build around Zach Wilson.

On today’s podcast I look into what we found out from the head coach and the general manager.

