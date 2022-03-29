Podcast: Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Speaks

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media at the league’s owners meetings on Monday.

This offseason press events usually provide little in the way of substance, but Saleh actually offered insight on a few pieces of news. The Jets have changed the alignment of their offensive line. There were also a few updates on injured players and their expected return timetables.

Additionally there was some news on Monday as the Jets signed former 49ers first round pick Solomon Thomas. Thomas was selected third overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by San Francisco when Saleh was their defensive coordinator.

On today’s podcast I give thoughts on all of this information. What should we make out of what Saleh had to say? How significant is the Thomas signing? I do my best to answer these questions and more.

