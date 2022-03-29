New York Jets Flight Connections 3/29/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While Carl Lawson is on track to be ready for training camp after tearing his achilles, it’s possible that Mekhi Becton still won’t be ready for the team. To be honest, at this point, it’s pretty disappointing to hear. While the initial concern of the injury wasn’t something too severe, Becton’s work ethic has been questioned numerous times since the end of his rookie campaign. For the Jets, they need a consistent LT to make sure that Zach Wilson stays upright during games. With Becton, it’s unclear if that will ever be something the team, and fans, can rely on for Wilson going forward. I wouldn’t be surprised if the team is starting to look for potential trade options, or looking towards the draft to bolster the OL. We’ll see how it plays in due time, but it’s something worth monitoring. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Darryl Slater - Woody Johnson on Jets fans who want him to sell team amid miserable playoff drought: ‘I feel their pain, as they say’

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Takeaways from Robert Saleh’s owners meetings presser

Brian Costello - Jets owner Woody Johnson very optimistic about clubs' future

Jack Bell - Jets Chairman Woody Johnson: ‘I Feel Really, Really Good. I Feel Optimistic’

Randy Lange - Woody Johnson on Jets' Trade Bid for Tyreek Hill: We're Not Afraid of Risk

Darryl Slater - Despite failing to trade for Tyreek Hill, Robert Saleh insists Jets ‘are closer’ to becoming contender | He better be right

Robby Sabo - Grading the NY Jets' current depth chart: The holes remain plentiful

Brian Costello - Jets' new offensive line will look differently than expected

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Alijah Vera-Tucker to Shift to Right Guard

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker to switch positions in 2022, says Robert Saleh

Ryan Morik - Jets' Robert Saleh says Mekhi Becton may not be ready for OTAs, could be in position battle

SNY - What's Mekhi Becton's future on the Jets offensive line? | The Draft Plan

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'keeping an eye on' 3 star wide receivers as trade targets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Keeping Tabs

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Carl Lawson on schedule to return for training camp

Robert Sanchez - NFL free agency 2022: New York Jets signing defensive end Solomon Thomas, kicker Eddy Pineiro

Michael Nania - Breaking down what Solomon Thomas brings to the NY Jets defense

NewYorkJets.com - Jacob Martin: Everyone Has Bought Into One Mission with the Jets

Dillon Appleman - New York Jets: Top Positional Needs Ahead Of The 2022 NFL Draft

Andrew Golden - Kayvon Thibodeaux's work ethic isn't a concern for those who know him best

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

