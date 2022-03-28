Alijah Vera-Tucker to Move to Right Guard for the Jets

On Monday Jets head coach announced Alijah Vera-Tucker is moving from left guard to right guard to accommodate free agent signing Laken Tomlinson.

Robert Saleh says the plan is to move Alijah Vera-Tucker to right guard and play Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Originally, they were going to have it the other way. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 28, 2022

Tomlinson has been a left guard for years. I suppose the Jets figure it will be easier for Vera-Tucker to move since he has spent less time getting acclimated to the position. This seems like the type of thing that is very easy to overanalyze. I will leave it to others to overanalyze.

Saleh also confirmed that the Jets will have an open competition at left tackle.

Saleh reiterates that George Fant has "earned the right" to be in the LT mix. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see whether the Jets add a tackle in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. If they do, it could be an ominous sign for Mekhi Becton. If they don’t, George Fant and Becton will battle it out to start at left tackle. The loser will move to the right side.

Last year after the Draft, many Jets fans dreamed of Vera-Tucker and Becton next to each other on the left side of the line forming a road grating run blocking duo. It still might end up happening, only now on the right side.