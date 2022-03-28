Report: Jets to Sign Solomon Thomas

The Jets are signing former 49ers and Raiders defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Brian Costello broke the story.

The Jets are signing DE Solomon Thomas, according to a source. Thomas was a 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers and played for Robert Saleh from 2017-20. He was with the Raiders last year. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 28, 2022

As Costello notes, Thomas was picked third overall by San Francisco in 2017. It is worth noting this was the first pick made by the team after Robert Saleh was hired as defensive coordinator so it stands to reason he was a big supporter.

Thomas never lived up to his Draft position. He has registered only 9.5 sacks across five seasons. And since he played most of his career in the system the Jets currently run, it is difficult to view this as a situation where a change of scenery can do a player good.

I am sure plenty of people are speculating that this move could impact the Jets’ Draft strategy in the top ten, but I don’t see it. Thomas is a backup level player at best. The Jets know this. I am sure they understand the need still exists to upgrade the pass rushing talent off the edge.