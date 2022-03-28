New York Jets Flight Connections 3/28/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets signed Kicker Greg ‘The Leg’ Zuerlein over the weekend, addressing the kicker problem that the team suffered with greatly during the 2021 season. Some consistency at the position could be the difference between the offense ending the drive with points, or coming up empty handed. With a young quarterback, it’s important for a team to finish a drive with points, whether it’s 6, or 3. With the combination of an improved defense, having those things could do wonders for the offense, and for the confidence of Zach Wilson. Let’s hope everything plays out for the team in a positive manner. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Michael Nania - New York Jets sign free agent kicker Greg Zuerlein
Michael Nania - Breaking down NY Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein's strengths and weaknesses
SNY - Bent - How C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin fit into Jets’ system
Mookie Alexander - Report: New York Jets ‘keeping an eye’ on trade availability of DK Metcalf
Justin Fried - 3 trade packages the NY Jets can offer for WR DK Metcalf
David Wyatt-Hupton - NFL draft scouting: NY Jets fans cannot overlook George Pickens
Joe Blewett - Why CB Sauce Gardner is a realistic NY Jets option at No. 4 | Film
Joe Blewett - Analyzing Jermaine Johnson's game tape vs. the hype | NY Jets Film
Michael Nania - Latest internet consensus mock draft features NY Jets taking a WR at 10
Daniel Kelly - Why New York Jets Will Finish in Last Place This Season
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!
Poll
Do you think the Seahawks will trade DK Metcalf?
-
28%
Yes
-
61%
No
-
9%
Meh
Loading comments...