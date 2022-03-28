New York Jets Flight Connections 3/28/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets signed Kicker Greg ‘The Leg’ Zuerlein over the weekend, addressing the kicker problem that the team suffered with greatly during the 2021 season. Some consistency at the position could be the difference between the offense ending the drive with points, or coming up empty handed. With a young quarterback, it’s important for a team to finish a drive with points, whether it’s 6, or 3. With the combination of an improved defense, having those things could do wonders for the offense, and for the confidence of Zach Wilson. Let’s hope everything plays out for the team in a positive manner. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

