New York Jets Flight Connections 03/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Jets continue to add pieces in free agency. Yesterday they brought in veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein is a 10 year veteran, a proven NFL caliber kicker who has hit 82% or better of his field goal tries in five of the last six years. He was an All Pro with the Rams in 2017. The Jets finally got themselves a solid NFL kicker. Zuerlein will compete with Eddie Pineiro for the Jets kicking job in training camp. Pineiro did a nice job for the Jets last year in a five game stint, but with Zuerlein having the bigger leg (something Joe Douglas has emphasized in his kicker choices) and the longer track record, Zuerlein is probably the early favorite to start for the Jets in the 2022 season. Solidifying the kicker position isn’t the flashiest of moves, but it’s one more small step towards the Jets moving up to respectability in the NFL.

Enjoy the day everybody.