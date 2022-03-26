Jets Sign Kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein is the first kicker with a quality NFL track record Joe Douglas has signed since becoming general manager in 2019. During Douglas’ tenure, the kicker role has been a chronic problem for the Jets. The general manager has responded by signing inexperienced kicker after inexperienced kicker.

Zuerlein has spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys. He was with the Rams from 2012 through 2019. His most notable moment was a 57 yard field goal to win the NFC Championship Game in overtime against the Saints in 2018.

Known for having one of the biggest legs in the league, Zuerlein has connected on a solid 82.2% of field goal attempts during his career.

He will likely compete with incumbent Kicker Eddy Pineiro in training camp. Hopefully this ends kicker being such a nonstop problem area for this team. Finally there is somebody who is proven in the role.