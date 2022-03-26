New York Jets Flight Connections 03/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! As we head towards the NFL draft at the end of April the Jets currently have 80 players under contract. Somewhat surprisingly they’ve brought back many of their own backups in free agency, and they have not cut some of the guys most Jets fans were expecting to be cut. The Jets have enough cap space left to sign their draft picks, with a small amount left over for in season moves, but that’s it. There is little available cap space after accounting for the draft picks. With rosters limited to 90 players in the offseason and the Jets having nine draft picks, it may well be the Jets are more or less done with free agency. There may be roster churn at the back end of the roster involving players at minimal salaries unlikely to make the team. At the top of the roster, if a major talent becomes available via trade, the Jets have enough cap flexibility by restructuring contracts or cutting players to make a big move, but so far the Jets have been striking out on such moves. The kind of bread and butter moves in the middle of the roster the Jets have been making are likely done. What you see now, plus draft picks and UDFAs, may well be largely what the Jets open camp with in July.

