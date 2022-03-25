Podcast: Thoughts About Jets Draft Prospect Drake London

On today’s podcast the Prospect Friday series returns where I give my thoughts on an NFL Draft prospect. Given the events of the past week, all eyes are on wide receiver in the first round for the Jets. It seems like a good time to discuss Drake London of USC. London is likely to go high in the first round, and is frequently projected to the Jets in mock drafts.

I think with the receiver prospects this year, it isn’t so much a case of better or worse. It is more a case of which skillset a team wants. London brings something different to the table from Garrett Wilson. He also isn't the same as Treylon Burks. There are some overlaps in their respective games, but London is his own unique package. I’ll tell you what I think about him on this episode.

